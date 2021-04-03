Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Ramazan in Pakistan will begin on April 14: Fawad Chaudhry

Says moon will be sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Ramazan in Pakistan will begin on April 14: Fawad Chaudhry

A Pakistani Muslim man arranges Iftar food for Muslim devotees before they break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi on June 30, 2014. Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Pakistanis will break their first fast on April 14, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said. In a tweet on Saturday, he said that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted on April 13. "The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi." May this Ramazan be a day of mercy and blessings for all, he added. Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on Tuesday, April 13. The sky on the day will be clear with few clouds making it easier to sight the moon. The Ruet-e-Hilaal Committee will, on the other hand, meet on April 13 for the sighting of the moon. Karachi to witness heatwave in Ramazan On March 30, amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon said that Karachi will be experiencing two heatwaves during the holy month. Speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, said that a high-pressure system from Oman will be the cause for the hot weather. “A moderate to strong system is may take the weather up to 43 degrees,” he said. “The conditions are generally warm in Karachi in the months of April and May.” He went on to say that the peak of the heatwave will be from April 1 till April 3 and there will be intense heat in several parts of the city.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistanis will break their first fast on April 14, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted on April 13. “The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.”

May this Ramazan be a day of mercy and blessings for all, he added.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on Tuesday, April 13. The sky on the day will be clear with few clouds making it easier to sight the moon.

The Ruet-e-Hilaal Committee will, on the other hand, meet on April 13 for the sighting of the moon.

Karachi to witness heatwave in Ramazan

On March 30, amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon said that Karachi will be experiencing two heatwaves during the holy month.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, said that a high-pressure system from Oman will be the cause for the hot weather. “A moderate to strong system is may take the weather up to 43 degrees,” he said. “The conditions are generally warm in Karachi in the months of April and May.”

He went on to say that the peak of the heatwave will be from April 1 till April 3 and there will be intense heat in several parts of the city.

 
fawad chaudhry ramazan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
fawad chaudhry, ramazan in pakistan, ramazan begins in pakistan, ramadan in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.