Ramazan in Pakistan will begin on April 14: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistanis will break their first fast on April 14, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that the moon of Ramazan will be sighted on April 13. “The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.”

May this Ramazan be a day of mercy and blessings for all, he added.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on Tuesday, April 13. The sky on the day will be clear with few clouds making it easier to sight the moon.

The Ruet-e-Hilaal Committee will, on the other hand, meet on April 13 for the sighting of the moon.

Karachi to witness heatwave in Ramazan

On March 30, amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon said that Karachi will be experiencing two heatwaves during the holy month.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, said that a high-pressure system from Oman will be the cause for the hot weather. “A moderate to strong system is may take the weather up to 43 degrees,” he said. “The conditions are generally warm in Karachi in the months of April and May.”

He went on to say that the peak of the heatwave will be from April 1 till April 3 and there will be intense heat in several parts of the city.