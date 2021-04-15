Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Ramazan counters set up at Karachi South superstores and markets

They offer essential items on government rates

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Karachi South administration has set up Ramazan counters at markets and superstores in the district, it said Thursday.

South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar said that all markets and superstores have price lists issued by the Karachi commissioner’s office.

He said the objective to place these counters is to ensure provision of essential items at a single counter on the government rates.

Sodhar said the management of superstores and markets selling commodities above the government rates would face fines and other penalties.

The assistant commissioners visited markets in Lyari, Saddar, Garden, Burns Road, Clifton and DHA areas.

They asked shopkeepers to display the government price list and sell products accordingly.

