Rain to lash Islamabad, Punjab today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain with thunderstorms in Islamabad and parts of Punjab.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy and rainy for the next 24 hours. Punjab’s plain regions such as the Potohar region, Gujranwala, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Layyah will likely see thunder and hail storms.

According to a report by the department on April 17, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa i.e. Malakand, Chitral, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar, and Mardan will witness snowfall.

In Sindh, on the other hand, the weather will remain hot and dry, the forecast added.

On Thursday, heavy rains lashed parts of Sindh which led to people facing many difficulties during sehri.

Rains with strong winds were reported in Shikarpur, Ghotki, Dadu, and Jacobabad. Many feeders tripped in Ghotki and Dadu because of which residents didn’t have power for many hours.