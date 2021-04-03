Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Rahim Yar Khan: Three arrested for fingerprint fraud

Fake CNICs, fingerprints seized from them: police

Posted: Apr 3, 2021
The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency arrested a three-member gang for copying people’s thumbprint and getting fake SIM cards in Rahim Yar Khan Friday night.

According to the police, the men used to copy fingerprints on silicon sheets and then issue fake SIM cards to people. “We have seized hundreds of SIMS cards, fingerprints, identity cards, and devices from them,” the FIA spokesperson said.

The suspects used to loot money from Ehsaas Programme via fake fingerprints. “Some of them sold these prints to other criminals as well,” the spokesperson added.

An FIR has been registered against them and the perpetrators are being questioned.

