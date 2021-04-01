Rahim Yar Khan man arrested for hunting Siberian birds

The Punjab Wildlife Department arrested on Friday a man for hunting Siberian birds illegally in Rahim Yar Khan.

The department took the action after they saw a video of the man and his friend hunting koonj birds in the area.

A case has been registered against him under the Punjab Wildlife Act.

Koonj is a species of crane. Its scientific name is Grus Virgo. It’s the smallest among all crane species. These migratory birds travel long distances without landing for water or food.

On Thursday, Balochistan’s Kacchi district administration banned the hunting of demoiselle crane, which is locally known as the koonj.

Thousands of koonj birds migrate to Balochistan every year and there are mercilessly killed by hunters, the deputy commissioner said in a notification. He threatened action against all those who will violate the ban.