The Quetta police found on Tuesday a severed human foot in a trash can, an official said.

It was recovered from a garbage dump on Stewart Road, said Javed Buzdar, station house officer of the Industrial police station.

“The severed foot was wrapped in bandage,” Buzdar said. “It appeared to be of a patient.”

The staff of a nearby hospital might have dumped the organ following a surgery, according to the official.

He said the police were looking into it.