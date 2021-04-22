Quetta hotel explosion: Sheikh Rasheed says FC not being withdrawn

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the Frontier Corps troops are not being withdrawn from Quetta following the explosion at Serena Hotel which claimed five lives Wednesday night.

They have handed over 13 check posts to the police but they are not being withdrawn now, he remarked while speaking to the media on Thursday.

He said the explosion was a suicide attack, adding that the main attacker was sitting inside a car parked at the hotel. There was 60 to 80 kilogrammes of explosives in the vehicle. Five people were killed, including the attacker. The samples have been collected and sent to the forensic laboratory.

Eleven people were injured, of which six are still being treated. One person is in critical condition.

Rasheed claimed that the attack was planned by the people who are against the country’s progress. Our enemies are planning to destabilise the country because they can’t stand Pakistan’s progress. “We can’t condemn the attack enough.” Twenty-two security organisations, including FC, Rangers, and Coastal Guards among others, have been put on high alert.

The Chinese ambassador is still in Quetta, he claimed, adding that he is safe and been holding meetings in the city.

