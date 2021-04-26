Quetta: Five injured in clash between Levies officers, mall employees

Five people were injured after a clash broke out between Levies Force officers and shopping mall employees in Quetta hours before iftar on Sunday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Zohaib, security officers raided the Haroon Shopping Mall to fine shopkeepers and buyers for violating coronavirus SOPs by staying open after 6pm.

“When they tried to close the markets, the shopkeepers attacked the officers and pelted them with stones,” he said. “The attackers snatched Kalashnikovs and tortured the Levies officers.”

During the chaos, two policemen and three shopkeepers were injured after they sustained injuries in their heads. They were immediately rushed to CMH and Civil Hospital Quetta.

The owner of the mall, Obaidullah, said that the management was closing the shops before 6pm but got a little late because of the crowd inside the mall.

“The levies officers broke inside the mall and tried to seal the mall despite multiple requests,” he said. “They even opened fire at us.”

Obaidullah and the shopkeepers have requested the government to look into the matter. Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove has ordered an inquiry into the incident and summoned an initial investigation report.

