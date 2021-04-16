Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Qibla Ayaz reappointed Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman

11 members have also been appointed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
President Arif Alvi approved on Friday appointments of the chairman and members of the Council of Islamic Ideology.

The appointments were made under the article 228 of the constitution. The council chairman and members are appointed for tenure of three years.

Qibla Ayaz has been reappointed as the CII chairman.

Others who have been appointed as member of the council include:

Allama Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi

Mufti Muhammad Zubair

Dr Umair Mehmood Siddiqui

Pir Abul Hassan Muhammad Shah

Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani

Maulana Naseem Ali Shah

Muhammad Hassaan Haseebur Rehman

Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani

Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar

Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari

Pirzada Junaid Ameen

RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

