Qibla Ayaz reappointed Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman

11 members have also been appointed
President Arif Alvi approved on Friday appointments of the chairman and members of the Council of Islamic Ideology.
The appointments were made under the article 228 of the constitution. The council chairman and members are appointed for tenure of three years.
Qibla Ayaz has been reappointed as the CII chairman.
Others who have been appointed as member of the council include:
Allama Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi
Mufti Muhammad Zubair
Dr Umair Mehmood Siddiqui
Pir Abul Hassan Muhammad Shah
Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani
Maulana Naseem Ali Shah
Muhammad Hassaan Haseebur Rehman
Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani
Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar
Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari
Pirzada Junaid Ameen