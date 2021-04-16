Qibla Ayaz reappointed Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman

President Arif Alvi approved on Friday appointments of the chairman and members of the Council of Islamic Ideology.

The appointments were made under the article 228 of the constitution. The council chairman and members are appointed for tenure of three years.

Qibla Ayaz has been reappointed as the CII chairman.

Others who have been appointed as member of the council include:

Allama Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi Mufti Muhammad Zubair Dr Umair Mehmood Siddiqui Pir Abul Hassan Muhammad Shah Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani Maulana Naseem Ali Shah Muhammad Hassaan Haseebur Rehman Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari

Pirzada Junaid Ameen