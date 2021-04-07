Punjab to buy over 1m coronavirus vaccines: Usman Buzdar

The Punjab government has allotted Rs1.5 billion for the purchase of over a million coronavirus vaccines, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced.

In a meeting on Wednesday, he met officials of the health department and reviewed the virus situation in the province.

The minister decided to increase vaccination at centres in Punjab and discussed increasing the number of centres as well. Residents can register themselves for vaccination by messaging their CNIC numbers at 1166.

“We will do everything to defeat the virus in the province,” Buzdar said. “We have approached the federal government for more ventilators and oxygen beds at hospitals in Punjab as well.”

Last week, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that vaccination centres in the province will remain open on Sundays as well.

“Senior citizens who received the coronavirus vaccine on March 10 should be vaccinated again on April 1,” the minister said on Twitter.

On April 5, the NCOC revealed that more than 0.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Pakistan. A total of 936,383 doses have been given.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday that 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had arrived in the country so far. A shipment of another 4 million doses is expected by the end of April.