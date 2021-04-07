Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab to buy over 1m coronavirus vaccines: Usman Buzdar

Says Rs1.5b allocated for new doses

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab to buy over 1m coronavirus vaccines: Usman Buzdar

Photo: Online

The Punjab government has allotted Rs1.5 billion for the purchase of over a million coronavirus vaccines, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced.

In a meeting on Wednesday, he met officials of the health department and reviewed the virus situation in the province.

The minister decided to increase vaccination at centres in Punjab and discussed increasing the number of centres as well. Residents can register themselves for vaccination by messaging their CNIC numbers at 1166.

“We will do everything to defeat the virus in the province,” Buzdar said. “We have approached the federal government for more ventilators and oxygen beds at hospitals in Punjab as well.”

Last week, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that vaccination centres in the province will remain open on Sundays as well.

“Senior citizens who received the coronavirus vaccine on March 10 should be vaccinated again on April 1,” the minister said on Twitter.

On April 5, the NCOC revealed that more than 0.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Pakistan. A total of 936,383 doses have been given.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday that 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had arrived in the country so far. A shipment of another 4 million doses is expected by the end of April. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab Usman Buzdar vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Punjab government, Usman Buzdar, Punjab coronavirus vaccines, coronavirus cases, coronavirus in Pakistan, yasmin rashid
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.