Punjab students to go on summer break in July

Summer vacations for students across Punjab will begin on July 1.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Examination Commission, final exams of classes one to eight will begin on June 7 and continue till June 25. Students will be given their report cards on June 30.

“Oral exams will be conducted for students of classes one and two,” the directives stated. “Written exams will be conducted for classes three to eight.”

The date sheet of the assessments will be announced later.

On April 19, physical classes for students of classes nine to 12 resumed in 13 districts across Punjab. These include Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. Classes are being held on Mondays and Thursdays with 50% attendance.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that decision was taken to help students cover their syllabi for upcoming exams.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.