Punjab restores intracity public transport

The Punjab government has restored intracity public transport in the province, it said in a notification Tuesday.

The government suspended Metro Bus, Orange Line Metro Train, Speedo Bus and other services earlier this month.

The decision was taken in view of rising number of coronavirus infections in the province.

However, the Punjab government has now restored these services with strict implementation of the virus SOPs.

The development comes at a time when the country is battling a raging third wave of coronavirus infections.

Pakistan reported 137 deaths and 5,500 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The virus has so far claimed 16,453 lives in the country.