Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab restores intracity public transport

It was suspended earlier this month over virus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Punjab restores intracity public transport

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Punjab government has restored intracity public transport in the province, it said in a notification Tuesday.

The government suspended Metro Bus, Orange Line Metro Train, Speedo Bus and other services earlier this month.

The decision was taken in view of rising number of coronavirus infections in the province.

However, the Punjab government has now restored these services with strict implementation of the virus SOPs.

The development comes at a time when the country is battling a raging third wave of coronavirus infections.

Pakistan reported 137 deaths and 5,500 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The virus has so far claimed 16,453 lives in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Covid News government updates Punjab transport
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.