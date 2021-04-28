Punjab records 127 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 127 people across Punjab have succumbed to the deadly third wave of the novel coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, he said that coronavirus metrics in the province are on the rise. So far, 8,224 people across Punjab have succumbed to the virus.

Load on ICUs, ventilators and oxygen has increased, the minister pointed out.

The infection rate is higher than 8% in more than 22 districts in the province such as Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot and Multan. The lockdown in these areas have been tightened.

“The positivity ratio of the virus in Punjab has climbed to 13%,” Buzdar said. “A cabinet committee for coronavirus linked to NCOC has been formed which will over look the virus situation.”

The Punjab government has increased the number of vaccination centres and is providing home vaccination to people living in sealed areas.

So far, more than one million people in Lahore have been vaccinated. Buzdar said that the government is doing everything to curb the spread of the virus but it needs support from the public.

Here’s what he said:

Wear masks

Maintain social distancing

Follow all government SOPs.

“This is your way of doing your bit in the fight against these hard times,” he added.