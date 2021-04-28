Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab records 127 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

Province's infection rate at 13%: Usman Buzdar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Punjab records 127 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

Photo: File

Listen to the story
In the last 24 hours, 127 people across Punjab have succumbed to the deadly third wave of the novel coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said. In a media briefing on Wednesday, he said that coronavirus metrics in the province are on the rise. So far, 8,224 people across Punjab have succumbed to the virus. Load on ICUs, ventilators and oxygen has increased, the minister pointed out. The infection rate is higher than 8% in more than 22 districts in the province such as Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot and Multan. The lockdown in these areas have been tightened. "The positivity ratio of the virus in Punjab has climbed to 13%," Buzdar said. "A cabinet committee for coronavirus linked to NCOC has been formed which will over look the virus situation." The Punjab government has increased the number of vaccination centres and is providing home vaccination to people living in sealed areas. So far, more than one million people in Lahore have been vaccinated. Buzdar said that the government is doing everything to curb the spread of the virus but it needs support from the public. Here's what he said: Wear masks Maintain social distancingFollow all government SOPs. "This is your way of doing your bit in the fight against these hard times," he added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

In the last 24 hours, 127 people across Punjab have succumbed to the deadly third wave of the novel coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, he said that coronavirus metrics in the province are on the rise. So far, 8,224 people across Punjab have succumbed to the virus.

Load on ICUs, ventilators and oxygen has increased, the minister pointed out.

The infection rate is higher than 8% in more than 22 districts in the province such as Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot and Multan. The lockdown in these areas have been tightened.

“The positivity ratio of the virus in Punjab has climbed to 13%,” Buzdar said. “A cabinet committee for coronavirus linked to NCOC has been formed which will over look the virus situation.”

The Punjab government has increased the number of vaccination centres and is providing home vaccination to people living in sealed areas.

So far, more than one million people in Lahore have been vaccinated. Buzdar said that the government is doing everything to curb the spread of the virus but it needs support from the public.

Here’s what he said:

  • Wear masks
  • Maintain social distancing
  • Follow all government SOPs.

“This is your way of doing your bit in the fight against these hard times,” he added.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
usman buzdar, coronavirus, novel coronavirus, firdous ashiq awan, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.