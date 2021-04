Listen to the story

Punjab police rescued a four-year-old child three hours into her kidnapping from Kasur.

Abbas’ daughter went missing from the limits of A-Division police station.

A special team was made under the supervision of District Police Officer Imran Kishwar.

The CCTV footage was monitored and announcements of her kidnapping was made from mosques.

Suspect Jamil was arrested from Mochi Pura area. He is being questioned.

The rescued girl was returned to her family members.