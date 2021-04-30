Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Punjab not taken on board to discuss TLP ban removal

Workers have challenged the ban

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
The Punjab government has reportedly been not taken on board to discuss the removal of the ban from Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

This comes as a shock because the party was banned on the recommendations of the Punjab home ministry and National Counter Terrorism Authority.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has called a meeting on May 1 to discuss the appeal filed by the workers of the banned party. It was banned for holding violent protests, injuring policemen, and vandalising public property while staging a demonstration against the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi.

The protests were called off after the government held successful negotiations with them. Following this, the government tabled in the National Assembly a bill to discuss the expulsion of the French ambassador.

TLP leaders also said that the government agreed to remove the ban on the party. Punjab senior leaders have, however, repeatedly claimed that the government never agreed to remove the ban.

