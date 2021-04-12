Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore

Hospitals reaching their capacity: Yasmin Rashid

Posted: Apr 12, 2021
The district administration and Punjab Health Department are considering a complete lockdown in Lahore after the coronavirus positivity ratio in the city climbed to 19%. On Sunday, the positivity rate in five cities of the province was recorded at 15%. According to the health department, hospitals are facing a shortage of ventilators and beds as the number of critical patients rose. Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has warned that if precautionary measures are not taken, the situation in Lahore will worsen. There are zero ventilators at the Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital, Gangaram Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital and One Gate Hospital, she said. The OPD section of the Jinnah Hospital has been shut for public. "Oxygen beds at hospitals across Lahore have reached their 70% capacity," Rashid said adding that a complete lockdown should therefore be imposed in Lahore. The final decision regarding this will, however, be taken by the Punjab government. The NCOC will meet on Monday to decide on Ramazan SOPs across the country. In the last 24 hours, 4,584 new cases were reported countrywide while 58 people succumbed to the virus.
The district administration and Punjab Health Department are considering a complete lockdown in Lahore after the coronavirus positivity ratio in the city climbed to 19%.

On Sunday, the positivity rate in five cities of the province was recorded at 15%. According to the health department, hospitals are facing a shortage of ventilators and beds as the number of critical patients rose.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has warned that if precautionary measures are not taken, the situation in Lahore will worsen.

There are zero ventilators at the Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital, Gangaram Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital and One Gate Hospital, she said.

The OPD section of the Jinnah Hospital has been shut for public.

“Oxygen beds at hospitals across Lahore have reached their 70% capacity,” Rashid said adding that a complete lockdown should therefore be imposed in Lahore.

The final decision regarding this will, however, be taken by the Punjab government.

The NCOC will meet on Monday to decide on Ramazan SOPs across the country. In the last 24 hours, 4,584 new cases were reported countrywide while 58 people succumbed to the virus.

 
