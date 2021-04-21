Punjab ministers summoned in sugar scandal inquiry

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned two Punjab ministers in the inquiry into the country’s sugar crises.

Punjab Industries, Commerce, Investment, and Skill Development Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry have been summoned with record on May 4, Tuesday.

Iqbal has been instructed to bring record of the mills that were given subsidies during the FY 2018-2019, along with details of the export permits issued by the provincial government.

