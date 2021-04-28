Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Punjab milk sellers want shops to stay open on weekends

Says milk will expire if shops close at 6pm

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The Punjab Milk Sellers and Milk Supplier Association have raised concerns over the government’s decision to close milk shops on weekends and end business at 6pm every day.

In a letter to the commissioner of Lahore and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the sellers said that the milk that comes to shops in the evening will go bad if shops are closed at 6pm and it is not sold.

“Fresh milk goes bad within four hours,” one of the shopkeepers said.

The association pointed out that they will face a similar problem on the weekends because the milk would go bad if it’s kept on both Saturdays and Sundays.

The shopkeepers have requested the government to change the SOPs regarding milk shops and allow the supply of the essential product for 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the government ordered all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17, as the province continues to fight the third wave of coronavirus infections.

Only vaccine centres, petrol stations, pharmacies, and poultry and vegetable shops will be exempted from the restriction, the Punjab health department said in the notification. There will be a complete lockdown in the province on Saturdays and Sundays.

