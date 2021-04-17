Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in 10 Rawalpindi areas

The areas were identified as virus hotspots

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in 10 Rawalpindi areas

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Punjab health department has imposed smart lockdown in 10 areas in Rawalpindi district, according to a notification issued Saturday night. According to the order, Takbeer Lane, Muhallah Adiala, Judicial apartments, Civil Lines, Gulshan-e-Saeed, Chakri Road and Hashmi Colony were identified as virus hotspots. The entry and exit points of those areas have been sealed with immediate effect till April 27, 2021. “All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas,” read the order. “There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.” Medical stories, grocery shops, petrol pumps, vegetable and meat shops will, however, remain opened in these areas.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab health department has imposed smart lockdown in 10 areas in Rawalpindi district, according to a notification issued Saturday night.

According to the order, Takbeer Lane, Muhallah Adiala, Judicial apartments, Civil Lines, Gulshan-e-Saeed, Chakri Road and Hashmi Colony were identified as virus hotspots.

The entry and exit points of those areas have been sealed with immediate effect till April 27, 2021.

“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas,” read the order. “There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.”

Medical stories, grocery shops, petrol pumps, vegetable and meat shops will, however, remain opened in these areas.

 
government updates lockdown Rawalpindi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Smart lockdown Rawalpinid, Pakistan coronavirus, corona lockdown Pakistan, corona lockdown Pakistan update
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.