Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in 10 Rawalpindi areas

The Punjab health department has imposed smart lockdown in 10 areas in Rawalpindi district, according to a notification issued Saturday night.

According to the order, Takbeer Lane, Muhallah Adiala, Judicial apartments, Civil Lines, Gulshan-e-Saeed, Chakri Road and Hashmi Colony were identified as virus hotspots.

The entry and exit points of those areas have been sealed with immediate effect till April 27, 2021.

“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas,” read the order. “There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.”

Medical stories, grocery shops, petrol pumps, vegetable and meat shops will, however, remain opened in these areas.