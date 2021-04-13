Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Punjab extends ban on dining, wedding halls till April 26

Notification was issued on April 12

Posted: Apr 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Punjab extends ban on dining, wedding halls till April 26

Photo: AFP

The Punjab government has issued new restrictions for different cities as the country continues to battle the third wave of the coronavirus.

All commercial centres will be closed at 6pm on weekdays and remain closed on weekends. These instructions will be followed till April 26.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said, in its notification, that the following cities have reported positivity ratios higher than 8%.

  • Lahore
  • Faisalabad
  • Sargodha
  • Rawalpindi
  • Rahim Yar Khan
  • Gujranwala
  • Sahiwal
  • Multan
  • Bahawalpur
  • Bahawalnagar
  • Chiniot
  • Hafizabad
  • Kasur
  • Nankana
  • Narowal
  • Sheikhupura
  • Pakpattan
  • Toba Tek Singh

The notification has issued the following guidelines for the people, business centers, wedding halls, and restaurants.

Wedding halls

There will be a complete ban on indoor weddings throughout the province and all types of marriage halls, marquee, and event halls.

Outdoor weddings will remain banned in the 18 cities mentioned above.

Restaurants

Indoor dining has been banned across the province, while takeaway and home delivery have been allowed.

A ban has also been imposed on large gatherings.

Sports, festivals, cultural, social, and other events have been banned too. Cinema halls and theatres will remain shut. However, the ban will not apply to the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Shrines will remain closed in places with a positivity ratio higher than 8%.

Transport

Intercity public transport has been allowed to operate at 50% capacity, while trains have been instructed to allow 70% of passengers.

Jogging tracks to remain open

Amusement parks will remain shut whereas jogging tracks will be open for people. Residents have been instructed to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Work from Home

Government and private officers have been instructed to call 50% of their staff members to work.

The notification will come into effect immediately.

Covid News government updates Punjab Punjab government smart lockdown
 
