Punjab businesses to close by 6pm, govt orders

The restriction will remain in place till May 17

Photo: Online

The Punjab government has ordered all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17, as the province continues to fight the third wave of coronavirus infections.

Only vaccine centres, petrol stations, pharmacies, and poultry and vegetable shops will be exempted from the restriction, the Punjab health department said in the notification. There will be a complete lockdown in the province on Saturdays and Sundays.

Restaurants across the province can only offer takeaways and home delivery. Indoor weddings and functions have been banned across the province.

However, outdoor weddings will only be prohibited in Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lahore, Multan, Mandai Bahauddin, Narowal, Okara, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura and Vehari. These cities have more than 8% coronavirus positivity ratio, the notification read.

All public and private offices will operate from 9am to 2pm with 50% workforce, according to the notification. Cinemas, theatres, parks and gyms will remain closed across the province.

All types of intercity public transport will operate at 50% of the total capacity, while interprovincial public transport will remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays, the government ordered.

