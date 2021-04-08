PU wants govt to administer coronavirus vaccine to its staff

The University of Punjab has written a letter to the province’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department seeking coronavirus vaccination for its staff on a priority basis.

The educational institute, in its letter, lauded the Punjab government’s efforts to administer the coronavirus vaccine to elderly people and front line workers.

“It is pertinent to mention that this university is in dire need of the said Covid-19 vaccination to keep its faculty/staff healthy and safe from Covid-19 pandemic as they also fall in the category of front liners, so that the affairs of the university may run smoothly and teaching faculty and staff can put their best efforts without any fear keeping in view the prescribed SOPs and directives given by the government,” the letter said.

It mentioned that its faculty and teaching staff have taken different measures such as conducting online classes and face to face lectures to complete academic activities despite being at great risk.

The institute’s letter comes after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the Punjab government has allotted Rs1.5 billion for the purchase of over a million coronavirus vaccines.

The minister decided to increase vaccination at centres in Punjab and discussed increasing the number of centres as well.