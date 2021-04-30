PTI, PML-N reject ‘rigged’ NA-249 by-election

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have said that the Karachi NA-249 by-election was rigged and asked for a recount.

PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerged victorious after the vote count on Thursday night. He won the election with a margin of 600 votes.

PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, who came in second, remarked that the party will write to the Election Commission and demand a forensic audit of the polls. “It is not possible that the surveys showed that I will win and I was winning in 190 polling stations and the results showed something else.”

We will ask the electoral body for a vote recount, he added.

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N vice-president, said that the election was stolen from the party by “only a few hundred votes”. She remarked that the ECP should withhold the results of “one of the most disputed and controversial elections”.

PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman said, while addressing a press conference on Friday, that the PTI rejects the results of the by-polls.

PPP’s victory shows that the elections were rigged. “The whole of Baldia is shocked,” he remarked. “PPP should tell people what have they done in Baldia. No one has drinking water in the area.” No one is happy with their performance, and no one knows what they to win the election. “We must conduct an audit of the ECP staff members.”

He remarked that the party shouldn’t have spent so much time and money to contest a rigged election.

Saeed Ghani, the Sindh education minister, rejected all the allegations. “We won the seat that was considered impossible for us to win. I don’t know how PML-N claimed victory when the voting was still underway.”

He remarked that the party will also win the local government elections.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.