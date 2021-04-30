Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PTI, PML-N reject ‘rigged’ NA-249 by-election

PPP won the national assembly seat

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PTI, PML-N reject ‘rigged’ NA-249 by-election

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have said that the Karachi NA-249 by-election was rigged and asked for a recount.

PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerged victorious after the vote count on Thursday night. He won the election with a margin of 600 votes.

PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, who came in second, remarked that the party will write to the Election Commission and demand a forensic audit of the polls. “It is not possible that the surveys showed that I will win and I was winning in 190 polling stations and the results showed something else.”

We will ask the electoral body for a vote recount, he added.

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N vice-president, said that the election was stolen from the party by “only a few hundred votes”. She remarked that the ECP should withhold the results of “one of the most disputed and controversial elections”.

PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman said, while addressing a press conference on Friday, that the PTI rejects the results of the by-polls.

PPP’s victory shows that the elections were rigged. “The whole of Baldia is shocked,” he remarked. “PPP should tell people what have they done in Baldia. No one has drinking water in the area.” No one is happy with their performance, and no one knows what they to win the election. “We must conduct an audit of the ECP staff members.”

He remarked that the party shouldn’t have spent so much time and money to contest a rigged election.

Saeed Ghani, the Sindh education minister, rejected all the allegations. “We won the seat that was considered impossible for us to win. I don’t know how PML-N claimed victory when the voting was still underway.”

He remarked that the party will also win the local government elections.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NA-249 Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 Karachi by-election
PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 Karachi by-election
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.