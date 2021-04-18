Sunday, April 18, 2021  | 5 Ramadhan, 1442
PTA warns Pakistanis against sharing banking details with anyone

Says fraudsters attempting to dupe people through calls, text messages

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has warned Pakistanis against disclosing their banking details, such as ATM card number or pin code, to anyone.

The PTA said that fraudsters were trying to dupe people by impersonating PTA officials. It asked people not to share their personal financial information with anyone.

The authority said it never asks for these details, requesting the masses to ignore such calls and text messages.

Pakistan PTA
 
