PTA restores internet services in Lahore

Internet services across Lahore have been restored after five days. They were suspended because of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protests.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority announced on Tuesday that internet services in Chowk Yateem Khana and adjoining areas in a radius of 10km have been restored.

“We have removed the restrictions on mobile data services,” the authority’s spokesperson said.

Internet and mobile networks in over 10 areas across the walled city were blocked on Wednesday last week after supporters of the TLP blocked streets and attacked police officers.

The areas where the services were blocked included Mall Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Nozang, Data Darbar, Chauburji, Lytton Road, and Jail Road.

