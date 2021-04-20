Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
PTA restores internet services in Lahore

They had been blocked for the last five days

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
PTA restores internet services in Lahore

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Internet services across Lahore have been restored after five days. They were suspended because of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protests. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority announced on Tuesday that internet services in Chowk Yateem Khana and adjoining areas in a radius of 10km have been restored. "We have removed the restrictions on mobile data services," the authority's spokesperson said. Internet and mobile networks in over 10 areas across the walled city were blocked on Wednesday last week after supporters of the TLP blocked streets and attacked police officers. The areas where the services were blocked included Mall Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Nozang, Data Darbar, Chauburji, Lytton Road, and Jail Road. Timeline of TLP protests November: TLP stages Islamabad sit-in over blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. Ends protest after government says it will expel French ambassador.February: TLP threatens protest in Islamabad as the government does not implement the agreement.April 12: TLP chief Saad Rizvi plans protests. Is arrestedApril 13: Protests break out over Saad Rizvi's arrest, policemen killed, cases registered against TLP supportersApril 14: Government bans TLP, protests continueApril 18: TLP chief Saad Rizvi's CNIC blocked, assets seized, clashes intensifyApril 18-19: Top clerics announce support for TLP, countrywide strike declared, the government began talks with party April 20: Government and TLP reach an agreement, resolution in Parliament to expel the French ambassador at 3pm
Internet services across Lahore have been restored after five days. They were suspended because of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protests.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority announced on Tuesday that internet services in Chowk Yateem Khana and adjoining areas in a radius of 10km have been restored.

“We have removed the restrictions on mobile data services,” the authority’s spokesperson said.

Internet and mobile networks in over 10 areas across the walled city were blocked on Wednesday last week after supporters of the TLP blocked streets and attacked police officers.

The areas where the services were blocked included Mall Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Nozang, Data Darbar, Chauburji, Lytton Road, and Jail Road.

Timeline of TLP protests

  • November: TLP stages Islamabad sit-in over blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. Ends protest after government says it will expel French ambassador.
  • February: TLP threatens protest in Islamabad as the government does not implement the agreement.
  • April 12: TLP chief Saad Rizvi plans protests. Is arrested
  • April 13: Protests break out over Saad Rizvi’s arrest, policemen killed, cases registered against TLP supporters
  • April 14: Government bans TLP, protests continue
  • April 18: TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s CNIC blocked, assets seized, clashes intensify
  • April 18-19: Top clerics announce support for TLP, countrywide strike declared, the government began talks with party
  • April 20: Government and TLP reach an agreement, resolution in Parliament to expel the French ambassador at 3pm

 
