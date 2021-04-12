Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

PSL 2021: PCB decides to outsource bio-secure bubble management

Remaining matches to be played in Karachi from June 1

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
PSL 2021: PCB decides to outsource bio-secure bubble management

Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to outsource the management of the bio-secure bubble for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches.

The tournament was postponed indefinitely after just 14 matches due to a coronavirus outbreak which left seven players and staff members tested positive for the pathogen in early March.

Following the postponement, questions were raised about the security and implementation of the protocols put in place for the tournament.

As per a PCB press release, the board has decided to hire a firm to manage the bio-secure bubble for the competition.

PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB accepts chief medical officer’s resignation

The decision was taken after the 62nd meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG), which took place on Sunday virtually.

“The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants,” said the press release. “The PCB is in final stages of appointing a globally-recognised safety management company that specialises in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests.”

The tournament is scheduled to be resumed from June 1 whereas the final will be played on June 20. All the remaining matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket HBLPSL6 PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
'Jahangir Tareen doesn't have time for small transactions worth Rs2b'
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Sindh government changes Karachi's Malir Expressway route
Sindh government changes Karachi’s Malir Expressway route
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.