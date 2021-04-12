PSL 2021: PCB decides to outsource bio-secure bubble management

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to outsource the management of the bio-secure bubble for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches.

The tournament was postponed indefinitely after just 14 matches due to a coronavirus outbreak which left seven players and staff members tested positive for the pathogen in early March.

Following the postponement, questions were raised about the security and implementation of the protocols put in place for the tournament.

As per a PCB press release, the board has decided to hire a firm to manage the bio-secure bubble for the competition.

PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB accepts chief medical officer’s resignation

The decision was taken after the 62nd meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG), which took place on Sunday virtually.

“The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants,” said the press release. “The PCB is in final stages of appointing a globally-recognised safety management company that specialises in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests.”

The tournament is scheduled to be resumed from June 1 whereas the final will be played on June 20. All the remaining matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.