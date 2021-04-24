Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Protest or no protest? Covid-19 puts PDM in a fix

Steering committee to decide on April 26

Posted: Apr 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

The multi-party campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, is double-minded on whether to hold rallies after Eid as it had planned or postpone them due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

PDM leaders such as JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Owais Noorani had an informal meeting on April 21 to discuss the way forward.

The majority was of the opinion that COVID cases were hitting dangerous levels so organizing big protest rallies would be ill-advised. Some PDM members were, however, still keen to take to the streets, especially the JUI-F.

A meeting of PDM’s steering committee has been called on April 26 to decide.

One of the PDM leaders said that whatever will be decided will be a joint decision for the eight parties. Now we are free because those who were playing a double game are no longer with us, he added. He was hinting at the PPP and the ANP which has recently parted ways with the coalition.

