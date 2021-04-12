Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Protest causes massive traffic jam in Karachi

I.I. Chundrigar Road, Tower, Garden, Kharadar, Hassan Square blocked

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Protest causes massive traffic jam in Karachi
Listen to the story
A massive traffic jam was reported on Karachi's II Chundrigar Roadand several other areas due to protests by the workers of a religio-political party. Other areas that are affected include Garden, Kharadar, Jail Chowrangi, Numaish, Orangi Town, Baldia Town Malir, Hassan Square and Malir.  “Ghareeb ka daal roti kharab kar dia he,” said Ahmed, 69, rickshaw driver stuck at SM GOVT law college. If you are thinking to travel back to home from II Chundrigar, then don't. I repeat don't!#Karachi #KarachiTraffic pic.twitter.com/SpMzzbWHJe— Muhammad Ibrahim (@mibrahimrauf94) April 12, 2021  “Kya ho gaya? Karachi ko kya chand nazar aa gaya kya?” One guy said as he picked his way past motorcycles. Karachi Traffic Police on Twitter said it is in part due to the protest by the paramedical staff at Sarwar Shaheed Road. Sarwer shaheed road is closed for traffic due to protest of peramedical staff at Arts Council Roundabout.Traffic diverted to Din Muhammad Wafai road.Traffic staff is present and managing traffic Please drive carefully. For Further updates tune into SPFM 88.6 pic.twitter.com/E5WPnrLwXZ— Karachi Traffic Police (@KtrafficpoliceE) April 12, 2021
FaceBook WhatsApp

A massive traffic jam was reported on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Roadand several other areas due to protests by the workers of a religio-political party.

Other areas that are affected include Garden, Kharadar, Jail Chowrangi, Numaish, Orangi Town, Baldia Town Malir, Hassan Square and Malir.

 “Ghareeb ka daal roti kharab kar dia he,” said Ahmed, 69, rickshaw driver stuck at SM GOVT law college.

 “Kya ho gaya? Karachi ko kya chand nazar aa gaya kya?” One guy said as he picked his way past motorcycles.

Karachi Traffic Police on Twitter said it is in part due to the protest by the paramedical staff at Sarwar Shaheed Road.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Lahore police arrest TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi
Lahore police arrest TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
'Jahangir Tareen doesn't have time for small transactions worth Rs2b'
‘Jahangir Tareen doesn’t have time for small transactions worth Rs2b’
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Will support Tareen, not answerable to PTI: Punjab MPA
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
Sindh businesses to remain closed on Friday and Sunday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.