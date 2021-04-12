Protest causes massive traffic jam in Karachi

A massive traffic jam was reported on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Roadand several other areas due to protests by the workers of a religio-political party.

Other areas that are affected include Garden, Kharadar, Jail Chowrangi, Numaish, Orangi Town, Baldia Town Malir, Hassan Square and Malir.

“Ghareeb ka daal roti kharab kar dia he,” said Ahmed, 69, rickshaw driver stuck at SM GOVT law college.

If you are thinking to travel back to home from II Chundrigar, then don’t. I repeat don’t!#Karachi #KarachiTraffic pic.twitter.com/SpMzzbWHJe — Muhammad Ibrahim (@mibrahimrauf94) April 12, 2021

“Kya ho gaya? Karachi ko kya chand nazar aa gaya kya?” One guy said as he picked his way past motorcycles.

Karachi Traffic Police on Twitter said it is in part due to the protest by the paramedical staff at Sarwar Shaheed Road.