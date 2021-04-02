Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Education

Protest at Dera Ismail Khan university after vice-chancellor resigns

VC Iftikhar Ahmed wrote a letter to PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Protest at Dera Ismail Khan university after vice-chancellor resigns

Photo: Facebook/Gomal University

Listen to the story
Protests were reported at the Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday after the varsity's vice-chancellor resigned. Earlier this week VC Dr Iftikhar Ahmed resigned after a disagreement with the provincial government over the violation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, 2016. Dr Ahmed has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the disagreement and his complaints. Following this, the professor's supporters at the varsity came out in protest against the resignation and instructed the university's offices and other departments to be shut. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has taken notice of the incident and has summoned an explanation of the resignation letter from the vice-chancellor.
Protests were reported at the Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday after the varsity's vice-chancellor resigned.

Earlier this week VC Dr Iftikhar Ahmed resigned after a disagreement with the provincial government over the violation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, 2016.

Dr Ahmed has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the disagreement and his complaints.

Following this, the professor's supporters at the varsity came out in protest against the resignation and instructed the university's offices and other departments to be shut.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has taken notice of the incident and has summoned an explanation of the resignation letter from the vice-chancellor.

 
