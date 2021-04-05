‘Proclaimed’ terrorist killed in North Waziristan

The security forces killed a terror suspect in an operation in North Waziristan on Sunday, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, an area sanitisation operation was conducted in Dewagar. A man, identified as Zahiduddin, belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban was killed in an exchange of fire.

He was involved in targeted killings, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, and planting IEDs, the statement read.

On Saturday, another TTP terror suspect was killed in a similar operation.