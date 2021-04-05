Private schools to stage protests in Islamabad

Private schools association across Pakistan have announced two protests in Islamabad over the government’s decision to close schools.

The All Private Schools Management and Association and the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation will stage a protest on April 6, while the Supreme Council of all Pakistan Schools and Colleges Association has scheduled its demonstration on April 8.

Both of the protests will be held near Islamabad’s Shahra-e-Dastoor.

The protesters have demanded that the government should take back its decision to close schools. “Across the world, online classes have given dissatisfactory results,” All Private Schools Management Association Sindh Chairperson Haider Ali said.

“Closing schools will mean educational losses for millions of students and risking livelihoods of thousands of teachers,” he added.

The associations have warned if anyone interferes in the protests, the Islamabad district administration will be responsible for it.

“Kindly resume classes at educational institutions as per norm by April 11,” one of the protesters said.

On Sunday, the Sindh government suspended physical classes at schools for grades nursery to eight for 15 days. According to Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, classes will go online from April 6, Tuesday at all private and public schools.

The NCOC has, on the other hand, called a meeting of all education ministers on Tuesday to discuss the fate of schools as coronavirus infections rise.