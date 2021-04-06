Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
PPP’s Aitzaz says PML-N ‘must be talking’ with establishment

Says the party hasn't explained why Zubair met General Bajwa

Posted: Apr 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Senior PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said on Tuesday that he holds the PML-N responsible for rifts among opposition parties.

“They must be holding talks with the establishment and their Zubair must be talking to them,” Ahsan said on SAMAA TV’s show 7se8.

Ahsan questioned if the PML-N ever informed anyone of what Zubair talked to General Bajwa about.

He was referring to the two meetings between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson Mohammad Zubair.

The details of the meeting were disclosed by the ISPR director general last year.

Zubair had confirmed meeting General Bajwa but denied seeking relief for his leaders in the corruption cases against them.
 





 
 
 

 

