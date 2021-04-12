After ANP, PPP to quit PDM over show-cause notices

Pakistan Peoples Party has directed its officer bearers to quit the 10-member opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement, chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Monday.

He asked for an apology from the members of the PDM for its “obnoxious” decision to issue a show-cause notice to the PPP, adding that the party has rejected the notice.

The politics of the opposition is based on mutual respect. PPP condemns the actions taken by some members of the opposition against their alliances, the chairperson said, remarking that PPP’s doors are always open for those who are standing against the “selected government”. He demanded that PDM apologises to the Awami National Party.

The notice was issued to the PPP and ANP on April 5 for approaching government allies to ensure the appointment of Yousaf Raza Gillani as the opposition leader in the Senate.

“There’s no such thing as a show-cause notice in any democratic movement,” he said while addressing the media after a meeting of the central executive committee of the PPP. “We believe in the politics of equality and respect. It’s very important that a working relationship persists between the opposition parties.”

PPP’s decision to quit the alliance comes a week after the ANP parted ways with it.

PPP rejects PTI-IMF deal

The party condemns the renewed funding agreement between the PTI government and the International Monetary Fund, Bilawal said.

“The latest tranche of $500 million that Pakistan has received from the IMF is against the economic welfare of the public.” He said that the deal will burden the poor segments of the society and “undermine the economic sovereignty of the country”.

“The government’s decision to snatch the State Bank of Pakistan through an ordinance is unacceptable,” he said. This means that the bank will no longer be accountable to the country’s law or courts.

“And it’s surprising that the ordinance has not been presented before the National Assembly or the Parliament,” Bilawal said. “If the government wants to take all the decisions itself why does it even call a budget session?”

The chairperson added that if and when the ordinance is presented, the PPP will oppose it and go to court against it.