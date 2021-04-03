PPP sought BAP’s support for Gillani without telling ANP: sources

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) didn’t tell the Awami National Party (ANP) that it had sought the support of Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) senators to make Yousuf Raza Gillani leader of the opposition in Senate, ANP leaders told PDM leaders.

According to sources, PDM leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Owais Noorani met ANP leaders at Ameer Haider Hoti’s residence on April 1.

Sources said the ANP leaders told the PDM leaders that the PPP had told the party that Balochistan National Party and National Party have already announced their support to make Gillani the opposition leader in the Senate.

The PDM leaders asked the ANP if they still want to remain part of the opposition’s alliance, and Hoti said the party still wants to work with the united opposition.

PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, was formed in September 2020. It, however, collapsed after rifts emerged between the PPP and PML-N leaders over resignations from the national and provincial assemblies.

The PPP had Gillani appointed the leader of the opposition in the Senate with the help of the PTI’s ally BAP, which upset the PML-N because it wanted the slot of the opposition leader.