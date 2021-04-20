Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
PPP boycotts National Assembly session on French ambassador resolution

Clean your own mess, Bilawal tells govt

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pakistan Peoples Party has decided to boycott the National Assembly session scheduled today (Tuesday). The decision was tweeted by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hours after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that the government will present a resolution in the assembly seeking the expulsion of the French ambassador. "Agreement wasn't brought to NA, the government took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make a statement in NA, didn't take NA into confidence at any stage," Bilawal tweeted. Agreement wasnt brought to NA, Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make statement in NA, didnt take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 20, 2021 "Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home," he added. PML-N and JUI-F have, on the other hand, announced that their parliamentarians will attend the National Assembly session. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and a government team reached an agreement after talks through the night. Their negotiations began after protracted protests from the political party and its supporters across Pakistan starting last week. The protests began over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. The TLP had been agitating from November and had been in talks with the government. However, when its chief Saad Rizvi planned to march on Islamabad, he was taken into custody. The government will table a resolution in parliament to expel the French ambassador, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and the TLP confirmed.
