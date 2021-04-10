NA-75 Daska by-election: Polling to end at 5pm

The by-election in NA-75 Sialkot constituency began Saturday under tight security measures. The voting time is from 8am to 5pm.

A tight contest is being expected between Nosheen Iftikhar of PML-N and PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi.

When PTI leader Usman Buzdar reached the Government College for Women, Daska at 1:15pm, a sloganeering contest began between PTI and PML-N supporters. Both the groups accused the other of corruption and rigging.

Talking to the media Buzdar said that this time, there won’t be any violence at polling stations in the city because PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah isn’t there. “Our Captain [Prime Minister Imran Khan] isn’t someone who gets scared easily or accepts defeat,” the leader said.

At 1pm, PML-N’s Tarrar visited the Bakhrewali polling station. He claimed that men were stationed on duties in the women’s area. “We have also received reports of fake votes,” he added.

At 11:19am, nine people were arrested outside Polling Station 17 for carrying weapons, according to the Election Commission. An FIR has been registered against them. The suspects were supporters of the PTI and PML-N. They were chanting slogans against each other.

On the other hand, PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar got into an argument with PTI workers outside the Goindke polling station. He was accompanied by at least 30 party workers.

ECP issues show-cause notice to PTI’s Firdous Ashiq Awan

On Saturday, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued show-cause notices to PTI’s Firdous Ashiq Awan and PML-Q Vice-President Chaudhry Saleem.

A notification issued by the electoral body said that the leaders visited Daska on April 9 and announced a development package for the constituency which is a “clear violation of Para 42 of the Code of Conduct issued by ECP”.

According to the code, political parties, candidates, their supporters or elected representatives cannot announced or inaugurate development schemes or do anything which “tends to influence results of an election in favor of or against a particular candidate or election or political party after the announcement of the elections till the day of polling”.

The leaders have been given two days to submit their replies.

About the constituency

Sialkot’s NA-75 seat fell vacant after PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of a heart attack in August 2020. He was also a member of the standing committees on Interior and Narcotics Control and National Food Security and Research.

Shah was appointed MNA from the area thrice. He won the seat after securing 40,042 votes during the 2018 General Election.

The constituency is known as a PML-N stronghold. Shah’s daughter contested the by-election on the party’s ticket.

The by-election on the vacant seat was held on February 19 before the 2021 Senate Election. The results were, however, challenged by the members of the opposition. The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the elections after some presiding members ‘went missing‘ during the vote count. The officers came to the ECP on February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense.

The PML-N challenged the results in the Election Commission and the electoral body ordered re-polling in the entire constituency.

PTI’s Asjad Ali Malhi, who contested the by-election, approached the Supreme Court and challenged the ECP’s February 25 decision. He said that the commission did not review the record completely and its decision is not based on facts. The verdict should, therefore, be declared null and void. His petition was dismissed.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 494,000.

Three hundred and 60 polling stations have been set up, of which 47 have been declared sensitive.

Over 4,000 police officers have been deployed, along with 1,048 Rangers personnel and 10 teams of the Pakistan Army Quick Response Force.

There is a complete ban of display of ammunition in the election. Section 144 has been imposed.