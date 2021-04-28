Policeman killed in Chaman blast

A police officer was killed and another injured after an explosion occurred near a police van in Chaman’s Killa Abdullah market Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the van was out on patrol when the explosion took place. The bomb was installed on a motorcycle, initial reports revealed.

The injured officer and body have been moved to the hospital. The police and Rangers have cordoned off the area. The bomb disposal squad has been called in as well.

Investigations are under way.