Police arrest woman for murdering four-year-old Kohat girl

The Kohat police have arrested a woman for murdering a four-year-old girl two weeks ago, a senior official said Wednesday.

The body of the girl was found in a drain in the Khattak Colony area. Initial post-mortem report suggested that she had been raped before being suffocated.

The police had apprehended over a hundred suspects, including a woman who lived in the victim’s neighbourhood. Their samples were sent for forensic examination.

District Police Officer Sohail Khalid said the forensic report ruled out the possibility of a rape.

The woman confessed to murdering the girl during interrogation, he said at a press conference Wednesday.

The suspect wanted to marry the girl’s uncle, according to the official. The deceased’s father had restrained his brother from marrying the woman.

The suspect told investigators that she avenged it by murdering the child.