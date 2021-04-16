Police arrest suspected terrorist in Charsadda

Police in Charsadda have arrested a suspected wanted terrorist in a raid conducted in Saro Klay, a police spokesperson said Friday.

According to police, the arrested accused blew up a primary school in December 2013 and attacked a police vehicle in the area.

The suspect was identified as Jameel Ahmed and he is a residence of Shabqadar. There are three cases registered against him at the Saro Klay police station.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.