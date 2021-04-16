Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Police arrest suspected terrorist in Charsadda

He blew up a school in December 2013

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Police arrest suspected terrorist in Charsadda
Listen to the story
Police in Charsadda have arrested a suspected wanted terrorist in a raid conducted in Saro Klay, a police spokesperson said Friday. According to police, the arrested accused blew up a primary school in December 2013 and attacked a police vehicle in the area. The suspect was identified as Jameel Ahmed and he is a residence of Shabqadar. There are three cases registered against him at the Saro Klay police station. He was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Police in Charsadda have arrested a suspected wanted terrorist in a raid conducted in Saro Klay, a police spokesperson said Friday.

According to police, the arrested accused blew up a primary school in December 2013 and attacked a police vehicle in the area.

The suspect was identified as Jameel Ahmed and he is a residence of Shabqadar. There are three cases registered against him at the Saro Klay police station.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

 
charsadda Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Police, Charsadda, Pakistan, TTP
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.