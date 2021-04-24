Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit

Decision taken over rising Covid-19 cases

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit

Photo: File

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has called off her visit to Karachi today (Saturday).

According to the party spokesperson, the visit was cancelled over the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. “There’s nothing more important to us (PML-N) than the lives of the public.”

The leader had scheduled a visit to the city to attend the election rally of PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail in NA-249. She planned to address workers near Baldia Town’s Chandni Chowk.

Maryam will hold a press conference in Lahore later in the afternoon.

By-polling for Karachi’s NA-249

Polling for Karachi’s NA-249 will be held on April 29. The seat had fallen vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned from the National Assembly from his Senate seat.

Vawda had defeated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in the 2018 general elections.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the by-elections until the third wave of coronavirus infections subsides.

A letter by the government stated that the number of virus cases was rising in Hyderabad and Karachi. “The daily situation reports of last week show a remarkable increase in positivity percentage rising from 3% to 7.8%, which is alarming.”

It added that the electoral campaign, gatherings, corner meetings and processions will definitely aggravate the situation.

 
