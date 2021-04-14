PML-N’s Javed Latif tests positive for coronavirus

Javed Latif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

His lawyer informed a sessions court — hearing the controversial statements case — that the Covid-19 test result of his client came back positive. He requested the bench to extend the pre-arrest bail by 20 days.

The judge ordered Latif’s counsel to have the test report verified. The defence have also been instructed to get the second screening done and submit its report at the next hearing.

The bench extended pre-arrest bail till April 27.

Latif has been booked on criminal conspiracy and intimidation charges.

The complaint was filed by a resident of Lahore’s Township, identified as Muhammad Jameel Saleem, at the area’s police station on March 20 at 8am.

“On March 12 at 10pm, Latif came on SAMAA TV show Newsbeat and spoke against the state institutions and tried to harbour the crimes committed by PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,” the FIR read.

Sections of the Preventions of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 were included in the FIR as well.