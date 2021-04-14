Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PML-N’s Javed Latif tests positive for coronavirus

His pre-arrest bail has extended till April 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PML-N’s Javed Latif tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: File

Javed Latif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

His lawyer informed a sessions court — hearing the controversial statements case — that the Covid-19 test result of his client came back positive. He requested the bench to extend the pre-arrest bail by 20 days.

The judge ordered Latif’s counsel to have the test report verified. The defence have also been instructed to get the second screening done and submit its report at the next hearing.

The bench extended pre-arrest bail till April 27.

Latif has been booked on criminal conspiracy and intimidation charges.

The complaint was filed by a resident of Lahore’s Township, identified as Muhammad Jameel Saleem, at the area’s police station on March 20 at 8am.

“On March 12 at 10pm, Latif came on SAMAA TV show Newsbeat and spoke against the state institutions and tried to harbour the crimes committed by PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,” the FIR read.

Sections of the Preventions of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 were included in the FIR as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Javed Latif PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PML-N, Javed Latif, Coronavirus, Javed Latif,coronavirus,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.