Tuesday, April 27, 2021
PML-N’s Javed Latif arrested after Lahore court dismisses bail plea

He is accused of making anti-state remarks

Posted: Apr 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PML-N’s Javed Latif arrested after Lahore court dismisses bail plea

Photo: Online

PML-N’s Javed Latif has been arrested after a Lahore sessions court dismissed his bail plea in a controversial remarks case.

He has been accused of making anti-state remarks.

The verdict on his bail plea was reserved earlier after which Latif left the court premises along with his team. He was taken into custody near Sagian Bridge.

The court heard on Tuesday the final arguments of the prosecutor and Latif’s lawyer Farhad Ali Shah.

The prosecutor said that the politician made anti-state remarks while speaking in favour of his party leader. His remarks were against the country’s law, he remarked, adding that they have sent his interview for a forensic examination.

Shah, on the other hand, argued that his client is being politically victimised. He remarked that his remarks have been taken out of context.

Latif, who appeared in court for the hearing, left with his team after the verdict was reserved.

On March 13, PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif said that they would not chant Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan) if anything happened to his party’s vice-president, Maryam Nawaz. “It is the matter of a leader’s life,” Latif told SAMAA TV’s Paras Jahanzaib on her show. “I am saying it beforehand when Benazir Bhutto realized the threats to her life, she took names and after that the tragedy took place.”

A week later, an FIR including sections on criminal conspiracy and intimidation was registered against Latif. The complaint was filed by a resident of Lahore’s Township, identified as Muhammad Jameel Saleem, at the area’s police station on March 20 at 8am.

“On March 12 at 10pm, Latif came on SAMAA TV show Newsbeat and spoke against the state institutions and tried to harbour the crimes committed by PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,” the FIR read.

The politician was charged under sections 120B [Punishment of criminal conspiracy], 153A [Promoting enmity between different groups], 505(1)B [Statements conducing to public mischief], and 506 [Punishment for criminal intimidation] of the Pakistan Penal Code. Sections of the Preventions of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 were included in the FIR as well.

Javed Latif PML-N
 
