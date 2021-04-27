Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
PML-N will defeat PTI in NA-249 Karachi by-election: Miftah Ismail

Criticises the ruling party of doing nothing in the constituency

In 2018 elections, PTI’s Faisal Vawda defeated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Karachi’s NA-249 constituency with a margin of 700 votes but Miftah Ismail, the PML-N’s candidate, thinks he will be able to defeat the ruling party in the April 29 by-election. The PTI brought inflation and unemployment in the country after winning the 2018 election, Ismail told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik Tuesday. He claimed the PTI didn’t fulfill its promises and the people of Baldia Town would reject the party in the by-election. The by-election is scheduled for April 29. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator in March. Ismail, the PML-N candidate, said that PTI MNAs and MPAs were given Rs800 million funds but they didn’t do any work in the constituency. He was also critical of the PPP, which he said has been in government in Sindh for the past 14 years but couldn’t provide water in the constituency. They didn’t make roads or lift garbage from the area, Miftah said. People are compelled to buy water from legal and illegal hydrants, he said. “It is also the failure of the PTI,” the PML-N candidate said. “People of Baldia Town are disappointed and they will vote for Sher. “We will independently collect money and install pumping stations,” Ismail promised. Miftah Ismail is a ‘parachuter’ PTI candidate Amjad Afridi said the constituency has been ignored for the past 20 years. The PML-N has been in the government thrice but it did nothing for the people of Baldia Town, he said. “They didn’t give the ticket to an area resident but to a parachuter,” he said. “Miftah sahab doesn’t know about it because he doesn’t live here.” Afridi said the PML-N secured the second highest number of votes but it didn’t return to Baldia Town after the election day.
