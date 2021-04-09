‘PML-N to pay the price for its language against army’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Friday that the PML-N will have to pay the price for “its language against the army”.

The minister said this at a press conference in Karachi, wherein he accused opposition parties of running a campaign against the state institution.

Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his term and his party would give a tough time to other parties in the next election.

He said that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was a “sensible” man and he was playing his political game very sensibly.

The PDM has ended, the minister said, referring to the opposition alliance that collapsed after differences emerged between the PML-N and PPP over resignations from the national and provincial assemblies.

The opposition didn’t pose any challenge to the government but the rising inflation did, he said.

Rasheed believed the government would be able to control it soon.