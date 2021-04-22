Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM to launch empowerment programme for fishermen

It will be held at the PM's house at 4pm

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
PM to launch empowerment programme for fishermen

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a programme to empower fishermen across Pakistan today (Thursday).

According to Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, the ministry will be signing MOUs with multiple banks to provide soft and affordable loans to seafarers and the fishing community to empower and equip them.

They will be provided with better boats, fishing nets, and other equipment.

The initiative has been launched under the PM’s Kamyab Jawaan Programme. Its inauguration ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister’s House at 4pm.

Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Usman Dar said that the programme will boost growth in the fisheries sector and make it profitable.

The project will be an important step towards becoming a major stakeholder in the blue economy, he said, adding that the sector has always been neglected by the previous governments.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fishermen prime minister Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.