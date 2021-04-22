PM to launch empowerment programme for fishermen

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a programme to empower fishermen across Pakistan today (Thursday).

According to Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, the ministry will be signing MOUs with multiple banks to provide soft and affordable loans to seafarers and the fishing community to empower and equip them.

They will be provided with better boats, fishing nets, and other equipment.

The initiative has been launched under the PM’s Kamyab Jawaan Programme. Its inauguration ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister’s House at 4pm.

Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Usman Dar said that the programme will boost growth in the fisheries sector and make it profitable.

The project will be an important step towards becoming a major stakeholder in the blue economy, he said, adding that the sector has always been neglected by the previous governments.

