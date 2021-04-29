PM promises ‘exemplary punishment’ for diplomats who mistreated Pakistani labourers

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised ‘exemplary punishment’ for the country’s diplomats and embassy staffers who denied Pakistani labourers their rights.

“It is important to take a look at the cases of our labourers working outside Pakistan,” he remarked while addressing a Roshan Digital Account ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

“I have ordered a full-scale inquiry into the treatment meted out to our labourers by our embassy in Saudi Arabia,” he said. We have called back our ambassador and other staff members to investigate the claims that they haven’t been helping Pakistani labourers.

Action will be taken against all the people who mistreated our labourers, he said. “We will set an example.”

The embassy staff is supposed to help people. “Instead, I have received reports that they have been taking money from the labourers to help them.”

A high-powered investigation has been launched into it. Our labourers won’t be extorted anymore and those responsible for it will receive exemplary punishments, he added.

