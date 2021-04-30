Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
PM Khan says he made mistakes while issuing PTI tickets

He is visiting Gilgit-Baltistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he has made many mistakes in the past.

"I have made mistakes while issuing tickets to certain people," he remarked while addressing a ceremony during a visit to Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday. "I keep thinking if I should've appointed another person federal minister."

He said that the only mistake he didn't make was appointing Khalid Khurshid GB chief minister.

The PM then criticised the corrupt practices of the previous government. Corruption is basically missing your power to bring more advantages to yourself. The heads of opposition parties are outside Pakistan currently along with their children. They stole the country's money and invested in properties abroad.

The people who stole the country's money are the biggest traitors. They should be treated that way too, he added.

The premier remarked that God has trained him for competing with such thieves and defeating them.

PM Khan announced a Rs370 billion development project for the region. Different education, health, and other projects will be launched in the next five years.

﻿
 
﻿
 
 
 

