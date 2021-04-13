PM Khan says everyone will be held accountable

It doesn’t matter how powerful someone is, the direction is the same: everyone will be held accountable, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly told his ministers.

In a visit to Lahore on April 9, the premier met two federal ministers from south Punjab and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. One of the ministers was a member of the group which believes PTI leader Jahangir Tareen should be held accountable.

The other minister’s brother has been named in the Pakistan sugar scandal.

In a discussion about Tareen, PM Khan told the ministers that corruption, whether it’s by someone from inside or outside the party, will not be tolerated.

It is not possible that those looting the nation’s wealth will be allowed to lead luxurious lives while the common man suffers, he said, adding that the government will not forgive anyone.

All the accountability institutions have been informed that directions are the same for everyone.

The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned Tareen and his son in money laundering and fraud cases.