Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM Khan says everyone will be held accountable

Says corruption will not be tolerated

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan says everyone will be held accountable

It doesn’t matter how powerful someone is, the direction is the same: everyone will be held accountable, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly told his ministers.

In a visit to Lahore on April 9, the premier met two federal ministers from south Punjab and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. One of the ministers was a member of the group which believes PTI leader Jahangir Tareen should be held accountable.

The other minister’s brother has been named in the Pakistan sugar scandal.

In a discussion about Tareen, PM Khan told the ministers that corruption, whether it’s by someone from inside or outside the party, will not be tolerated.

It is not possible that those looting the nation’s wealth will be allowed to lead luxurious lives while the common man suffers, he said, adding that the government will not forgive anyone.

All the accountability institutions have been informed that directions are the same for everyone.

The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned Tareen and his son in money laundering and fraud cases.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan jahangir tareen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
federal investigation agency, naeem ashraf butt, jahangir tareen, ali tareen, prime minister imran khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.