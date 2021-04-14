Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

PM Khan ready to listen to pro-Tareen PTI lawmakers

Group became active after FIA summoned Jahangir Tareen

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he is ready to listen to the reservations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s like-minded group of 20 to 30 party MNAs and MPAs who have become active since investigations were opened against PTI leader Jahangir Tareen over the sugar crisis.

The prime minister was responding to a question about the reservations expressed by this group. It is said that they had even reportedly requested a meeting with him.

“I am ready to listen to everyone, but people should understand why all of this happened. The price of sugar increased by Rs26 in just over a year,” said Imran Khan. “And as a result of this, around Rs120 billion to Rs130 billion have gone from the people's pockets to the sugar mill owners. Obviously, it is the government’s job to safeguard the public interest.”

The prime minister said that the government ordered the FIA to conduct an inquiry which revealed how sugar mill owners have formed a cartel and manipulates prices. “They don’t pay taxes, undeclared sugar, it’s all in the FIA report.”

“If anyone has any reservations, we can look into it. But it can’t be that we don’t ensure the supremacy of law,” he said.
