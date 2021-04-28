Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
PM Khan promises to develop Balochistan during Quetta visit

He inaugurated multiple projects

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

For the longest period of time, Pakistan and its resources were under the control of the elite, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He laid the foundation of multiple projects in Quetta including 3,300km long highways. "The previous governments never really cared about developing Balochistan because they knew they could win votes from Punjab and Sindh," the premier said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

The PTI government has, so far, spend the most money on development projects in Balochistan, he remarked. Our philosophy is to work for humanity and uplift the poor segments of society.

What did the government of Madina do? It brought a system to facilitate the poor. And this is exactly what we aim to do too, the prime minister said. "When we came to power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, the condition of the province was dire. There was terrorism everywhere and the morale was down."

Wherever I went, people asked me where is the change we talked about. These questions were answered by a UNDP report, he said. It revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the most successful in alleviating poverty and improving human development.

"All across the world, people are not remembered for their money but for their humanity," the PM said.

He pointed out that the reason behind China's success today is the efforts it made to bring the poor out of poverty. Recently, the country eliminated extreme poverty. This the first time a country has achieved something like this.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is China's attempt to bring development and growth in its western areas that have been left behind, PM Khan explained.

He lauded the Balochistan government for its multiple initiatives in the province and promised to distribute health cards among people in the province.

The prime minister will launch the Kamyab Jawan Programme in Balochistan as well and hold meetings with cabinet members.

